First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning cold with temperatures mostly in the 30s. Some spots have dropped below freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It is all thanks to a clear sky and calm wind this morning. The good news is that this will be our coldest morning for the rest of this week. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear across the entire Southeast. High pressure remains in place and will keep us sunny and warm this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to quickly warm up this afternoon. We will likely climb into the 50s by 10 AM. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the mid 60s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon to be outdoors as temperatures will end up ten degrees warmer compared to yesterday afternoon. If you plan on attending the Hueytown or Hoover Christmas tree lighting events this evening, grab the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 50s around 5-6 PM with a mostly clear sky.

First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Wednesday Morning: With a mostly clear sky this evening, temperatures could drop quickly. I doubt tomorrow morning will end up as cold as it is this morning. I think morning temperatures tomorrow will end up in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will see a few extra clouds move through the area overnight, but we will remain dry. Best chance to see cloud cover will be along and south of I-20. Wednesday will give way to a weak disturbance moving through our area giving us a partly cloudy sky with southwest winds continuing at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. It would not surprise me if a few spots in west Alabama heat up near 70°F.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the continuation of dry and warm weather for the rest of this week. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to be ten degrees above average with highs in the lower 70s Thursday through Sunday. Overnight lows will also warm up into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week. I see no sign of the 30s until early next week. The weather will be perfect for the high school football championship games in Protective Stadium in Birmingham Wednesday through Friday.

Weekend Forecast: We are looking at some changes in the forecast as we head into the weekend. Cloud cover is forecast to increase across the Southeast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We will likely deal with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this weekend. Most of Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry. I’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower in west Alabama Saturday evening, but I think most of us stay dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. Another cold front is forecast to move into our area Sunday giving us a chance for scattered showers. Moisture with this system is looking limited, so rain chances remain around 40%. Highs on Sunday will briefly warm into the lower 70s. Plan for temperatures to drop early next week as another surge of cool air moves into the Southeast.

SEC Championship Game: If you are traveling to Atlanta this weekend to see the Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship Game, the weather is looking nice. We will likely see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky in Atlanta Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by the end of the game. You might need a light jacket if you plan on tailgating before the game. You’ll need the jacket after you leave the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Early Next Week Outlook: We could see temperatures cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s next Monday with an isolated shower possible early in the day. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 30s next Tuesday morning with highs back into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. Next week is looking unsettled with a series of disturbances potentially impacting the Southeast. Next week is looking wetter, but it is too early to determine how much rain we will see at this time.

End of the 2021 Hurricane Season: Today is the last day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season! We recorded 21 named storms. 2021 is ranked 3rd for the most named storms on record behind 2005 and 2020. It was the third time on record we used up all the names on the hurricane list. We recorded seven hurricanes with eight named storms impacting the United States. The most likely storm to be retired from this season is Hurricane Ida that struck southeast Louisiana late August of 2021. It produced widespread wind damage along the Gulf Coast and significant flooding in parts of the Northeast United States. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

