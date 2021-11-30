Columbiana man killed in crash, accident discovered day later

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Columbiana man died following a single-car crash on Sunday, November 28, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Patrick L. Nichols, 50, was killed when he drove off Shelby County 26 near Columbiana and struck a culvert then overturned. Troopers said the crash was not discovered until the morning of Monday, Nov. 29.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.