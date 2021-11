CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera woman was killed in an ATV accident early Sunday morning, according to Chilton County coroner J. Aaron Ellison.

Anneliese M. Franks, 37, of Calera, died on the scene.

It happened on County Road 151 in Chilton County around 12:10 a.m.

