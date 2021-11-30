Birmingham radio station gives away free gas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big treat for some drivers Tuesday.

Birmingham radio station 98.7 Kiss and 411 Pain gave away $25 worth of gas to 450 cars.

“This pandemic has been rough on all of us. So anyway we can give back to the community and help out on gas that’s what we’re going to do”, said Bryant K. Oden with 98.7 Kiss.

The gas giveaway took place at the Citgo gas station at Graymont Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.