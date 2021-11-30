LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham radio station gives away free gas

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big treat for some drivers Tuesday.

Birmingham radio station 98.7 Kiss and 411 Pain gave away $25 worth of gas to 450 cars.

“This pandemic has been rough on all of us. So anyway we can give back to the community and help out on gas that’s what we’re going to do”, said Bryant K. Oden with 98.7 Kiss.

The gas giveaway took place at the Citgo gas station at Graymont Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured
Tip Top Grill closes
Hoover neighborhood favorite, Tip Top Grill, closes
Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges
A Center Point pastor is defending himself after an internal review accused him of receiving...
Center Point pastor defends receiving thousands of dollars from JCCEO after being accused of not fulfilling the contract

Latest News

Columbiana man killed in crash, accident discovered day later
Man killed in Calhoun Co. motorcycle crash
A Birmingham radio station gave away free gas Tuesday
Radio station gives away free gas
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business