LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Authorities don’t foresee any arrests in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old girl

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – Authorities in Texas said don’t foresee any arrests being made in the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old girl at a hunting lease over the weekend.

According to KLTV, Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said 911 calls indicated a father accidentally shot his daughter after they had made it back to their vehicle.

Fletcher said the man remembered loading four cartridges into the rifle and had spent two while out hunting. He said he had ejected two more at the vehicle and went to lower the hammer on the 30-30 caliber rifle when it went off.

Emergency crews found the girl with life-threatening injuries when they arrived on the scene. A medical helicopter was requested, but the flight was suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

Instead, EMS drove the 11-year-old to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for everybody involved,” Fletcher said during a press conference Monday.

Fletcher said authorities have no reason to believe this was anything but an accident and do not plan to make any arrests unless something changes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured
Tip Top Grill closes
Hoover neighborhood favorite, Tip Top Grill, closes
Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges
A Center Point pastor is defending himself after an internal review accused him of receiving...
Center Point pastor defends receiving thousands of dollars from JCCEO after being accused of not fulfilling the contract

Latest News

A 14-year-old waiting for his bus in Philadelphia was shot nearly 20 times Monday, authorities...
14-year-old shot nearly 20 times while waiting for bus in Philadelphia, police say
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potential jurors in Potter trial quizzed on police, protests
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30, 2021. The drive for end-of-year donations always occurs the Tuesday...
How you can donate on Giving Tuesday
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek