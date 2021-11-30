6-year-old boy killed in Etowah County accident

SARDIS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accident on Highway 431 in Sardis Monday evening, according to Sardis Police Chief William Alexander.

Officers said the father was driving southbound on US 431 between 6:00 and 6:30 and he stopped to get debris out of the road.

Chief Alexander said a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, but a truck behind that vehicle didn’t see the stopped car and didn’t have time to swerve. The truck driver rear ended the stopped car.

There were three children in the car including a 6 year old, an 8 year old and a 14 year old.

Officers said the 6-year-old boy was killed. No one else was injured.

The father said the child was in a child car seat and must have let himself out at some point.

The Sardis Police Department, along with ALEA, are investigating the accident.

