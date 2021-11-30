23-year-old Birmingham man struck and killed while walking on Valleydale Road

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 23-year-old man was struck and killed in Shelby County after midnight Tuesday, November 30.

ALEA investigators said Bailey H. Chesnut, of Birmingham, was walking on Valleydale Road less than a mile south of Hoover, when he was hit by a car. Chestnut died on the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

