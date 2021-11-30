LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

11 people charged in Tuscaloosa Co. scheme to purchase firearms illegally

11 people charged in Tuscaloosa Co. scheme to purchase firearms illegally
11 people charged in Tuscaloosa Co. scheme to purchase firearms illegally(wbrc)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Eleven people have been indicted in a scheme to “straw purchase” firearms illegally in Tuscaloosa Co.

News of the investigation first came earlier this month.

According to the 14-count federal indictment, between September 2020 and December 2020, multiple handguns were purchased in a scheme to provide people prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions access to weapons via a third party.

Charges are as follows:

Adrian Benito Carter, 26, of Tuscaloosa, is charged in 13 counts with offenses of being a felon possession of a firearm, engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license, making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records, and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Chasitychampayle La’Shay Bell, 23, of Tuscaloosa, and April Nicole Knox, 30, of Tuscaloosa, are charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Rikela Denise Chandler, 23, of Tuscaloosa, and Laquetta Venea Hall, 40, of Tuscaloosa, are charged with making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records.

Timothy Neal Coleman, 28, of Tuscaloosa, and Aaron Tyrone Taylor, 23, of Tuscaloosa,  are charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Christopher Jermaine Dean, 33, of Cottondale, Tyler Allen Neal, 23, of Tuscaloosa, and La’darrius Deshon Whitehead, 25, of Tuscaloosa, are charged with making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Darron Deshone Taylor, Jr, 25, of Tuscaloosa, is charged with being a felon possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm and giving a false statement during the purchase of a firearm is 10 years in prison.

The maximum penalty for engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license and making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records is five years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident, another woman and three kids injured
Tip Top Grill closes
Hoover neighborhood favorite, Tip Top Grill, closes
Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
A Center Point pastor is defending himself after an internal review accused him of receiving...
Center Point pastor defends receiving thousands of dollars from JCCEO after being accused of not fulfilling the contract
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges

Latest News

Deer lock antlers during hunting season in Alabama.
On Your Side: Are deer harvested in Alabama safe to eat?
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
23-year-old Birmingham man struck and killed while walking on Valleydale Road
Police have partnered with local Northport area schools and Northport’s Walmart to give kids a...
Northport police seek sponsors for “Christmas With A Cop” program