11 people charged in Tuscaloosa Co. scheme to purchase firearms illegally

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Eleven people have been indicted in a scheme to “straw purchase” firearms illegally in Tuscaloosa Co.

News of the investigation first came earlier this month.

According to the 14-count federal indictment, between September 2020 and December 2020, multiple handguns were purchased in a scheme to provide people prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions access to weapons via a third party.

Charges are as follows:

Adrian Benito Carter, 26, of Tuscaloosa, is charged in 13 counts with offenses of being a felon possession of a firearm, engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license, making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records, and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Chasitychampayle La’Shay Bell, 23, of Tuscaloosa, and April Nicole Knox, 30, of Tuscaloosa, are charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Rikela Denise Chandler, 23, of Tuscaloosa, and Laquetta Venea Hall, 40, of Tuscaloosa, are charged with making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records.

Timothy Neal Coleman, 28, of Tuscaloosa, and Aaron Tyrone Taylor, 23, of Tuscaloosa, are charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Christopher Jermaine Dean, 33, of Cottondale, Tyler Allen Neal, 23, of Tuscaloosa, and La’darrius Deshon Whitehead, 25, of Tuscaloosa, are charged with making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Darron Deshone Taylor, Jr, 25, of Tuscaloosa, is charged with being a felon possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm and giving a false statement during the purchase of a firearm is 10 years in prison.

The maximum penalty for engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license and making a false statement for federal firearm licensee records is five years in prison.

