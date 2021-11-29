Springville woman dies after she was struck while crossing Roebuck Pkwy.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 36-year-old Springville woman was struck and killed while crossing Roebuck Parkway Sunday night.

It happened before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Gadsden Highway. The woman died at UAB about 30 minutes later.

The coroner said the victim has been positively identified, but her family has not yet been notified of her death.

The coroner said the woman was one of two people struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

