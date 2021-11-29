LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Springville woman dies after she was struck while crossing Roebuck Pkwy.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 36-year-old Springville woman was struck and killed while crossing Roebuck Parkway Sunday night.

It happened before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Gadsden Highway. The woman died at UAB about 30 minutes later.

The coroner said the victim has been positively identified, but her family has not yet been notified of her death.

The coroner said the woman was one of two people struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.
2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer Sunday afternoon
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health...
Omicron variant raising concerns worldwide

Latest News

Mayor Woodfin and Urban Impact partner to support Black businesses during holiday season
Flint Patterson, 87.
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Jacksonville 87-year-old man
Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.
2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer Sunday afternoon
2 men dead following shooting, assault in Bessemer
2 men dead following shooting, assault in Bessemer