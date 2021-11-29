LawCall
Person killed in Jemison train accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC confirmed one person was killed in a train accident in Jemison Monday.

A person with Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton County EMA said four people were also taken to Children’s of Alabama by air and ground transport. No word on the severity of their injuries.

WBRC was told the train collided with a vehicle after 4:00 p.m. at Guy Street and Highway 31.

We received video, from a viewer, of a life flight landing in a ball field near the accident scene.

We are working to get more information.

