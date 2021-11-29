Person killed in Jemison train accident

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC confirmed one person was killed in a train accident in Jemison Monday.

A person with Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton County EMA said four people were also taken to Children’s of Alabama by air and ground transport. No word on the severity of their injuries.

WBRC was told the train collided with a vehicle after 4:00 p.m. at Guy Street and Highway 31.

We received video, from a viewer, of a life flight landing in a ball field near the accident scene.

We are working to get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.