Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Jacksonville 87-year-old man

Flint Patterson, 87.
Flint Patterson, 87.(Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 87-year-old Flint Patterson.

Police say he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment. A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued.

Flint is described as a 5′11″ white male with hazel eyes and gray hair, weighing 168 pounds.

He was last seen on Nov. 28 at approximately 7 p.m. in the area of Patterson Lake Road SE in Jacksonville. He is believed to be driving a 1995 maroon GMC C1500 bearing Alabama tag number 11BN274.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Patterson, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 256-782-3869 or call 911.

