Mayor Woodfin and Urban Impact partner to support Black businesses during holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin along with community organization Urban Impact have partnered with Mastercard for an initiative to promote Black businesses during the holiday season.

#BuyBlackBham is a holiday spending campaign and ongoing economic impact platform to encourage consumers to shop local, Black-owned businesses in Birmingham.

The #BuyBlackBham platform allows shoppers to scan, upload and text receipts and invoices from Black-owned businesses located in the City of Birmingham to qualify for a raffle of prizes and rewards. Log receipts at BuyBlackBham.com or text receipts to 205-900-4750.

The spending campaign will begin this Cyber Monday and will continue through Kwanzaa, January 1, 2022.

The first drawing will be Friday, December 17 and the second will occur Tuesday, January 4.

