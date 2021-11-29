Masks optional at Tuscaloosa City Schools beginning Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Tuscaloosa City Schools will not have to wear masks when they return to school Monday.

The shift in policy comes as the system’s positivity rate is calculated as .02 percent for the past two weeks among the district’s more than 10,000 students.

Students still have to wear masks on school buses due to federal guidelines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.