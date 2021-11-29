LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Masks optional at Tuscaloosa City Schools beginning Monday

Students still have to wear masks on school buses due to federal guidelines.
Students still have to wear masks on school buses due to federal guidelines.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Tuscaloosa City Schools will not have to wear masks when they return to school Monday.

The shift in policy comes as the system’s positivity rate is calculated as .02 percent for the past two weeks among the district’s more than 10,000 students.

Students still have to wear masks on school buses due to federal guidelines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
All lanes closed on I-20/59 West past Allison Bonnett after crash
An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down exit ramp 130A on I-59, also known as dead man’s curve.
Overturned semi truck shuts down exit ramp at Dead Man’s Curve
Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.
2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer Sunday afternoon
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students

Latest News

Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.
2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer Sunday afternoon
The City of Trussville held their annual tree lighting event Sunday.
City of Trussville holds tree lighting event
The state Christmas tree is being delivered to the Alabama Capitol.
35-foot state Christmas tree to be displayed at Capitol
shooting at nightclub
Shooting at nightclub