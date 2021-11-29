Hueytown linebacker pursuing 2 passions

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown linebacker is making noise on the football field and in the concert hall.

The sound of music and those Friday night lights bring Stevens Hicks joy.

“Being in the band and being able to say I play football is delightful to me,” Hicks said.

The senior linebacker for Hueytown is gearing up to play in the schools first-ever state championship.

“Never thought I’d be in this situation,” Hicks said.

Just two years ago, he was on the field, in a different uniform.

“Band is where it started and it makes me happy,” Hicks said.

The doubts he use to have about playing football are erased each time he makes a tackle.

By the way, he leads the team with 13 tackles for loss.

“I believe I’m confident enough to do anything I put my mind to now.”

Whether it’s hitting a note, or being a quarterback. Stevens says pursue your passions - no matter how many.

“As long as it makes you happy, that’s the only thing you have to worry about,” Hicks said.

