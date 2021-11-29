Heart Gallery Alabama: Dustin

Dustin, born December 2006, is an outgoing child who enjoys playing sports. He likes to visit Chuck E. Cheese, eat hibachi food and play go kart track.

He is respectful, and loves to talk and be silly. He loves country music and the Miami Hurricanes. He is good with animals. He likes video games, reading, drawing, and watching anime.

He is positive and has a good self-image.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

