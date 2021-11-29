LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Dustin

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dustin, born December 2006, is an outgoing child who enjoys playing sports. He likes to visit Chuck E. Cheese, eat hibachi food and play go kart track.

He is respectful, and loves to talk and be silly. He loves country music and the Miami Hurricanes. He is good with animals. He likes video games, reading, drawing, and watching anime.

He is positive and has a good self-image.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.
2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health...
Omicron variant raising concerns worldwide

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Dustin
The City of Trussville held their annual tree lighting event Sunday.
City of Trussville holds tree lighting event
Tuscaloosa Christmas parade preps.
Security changes on the way for West Ala. Christmas parade
Helena Police officers promoted
Helena Police Department Promotions