First Alert for cool temperatures and sunshine Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. We are starting out the week cold with temperatures mostly in the 30s. Some spots along and north of I-20/59 are near freezing this morning. Temperatures are generally 5-10 degrees colder this morning compared to Sunday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clear conditions across Alabama and the entire Southeast. A weak cold front moved through our area yesterday and is now impacting parts of Florida. The cold front is the reason why it is a little cooler this morning. We should see a nice and pleasant afternoon. You’ll need to hold on to a jacket or hoodie today as high temperatures climb into the mid 50s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. It’ll be a chilly day, but at least we will enjoy some sunshine. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 40s by 5-6 PM. Plan for a chilly night if you plan on being out.

First Alert for Frost Tuesday Morning: We will likely see one more night of chilly temperatures before warmer air moves into Central Alabama. We should see a mostly clear sky tonight with calm winds. Combination of the two will allow our temperatures to drop quickly tonight. Plan for morning temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s Tuesday morning. I can’t rule out some patchy frost. Good idea to bring your pets inside and cover up your plants. We should see plenty of sunshine to warm us up tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday’s Forecast: We could see a weak disturbance move through the Southeast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning giving us increasing cloud cover south of I-20/59. Morning temperatures Wednesday will trend warmer thanks to cloud cover with lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It should feel nice to be outdoors. If you are planning on picking up a tree or decorating the yard for the holidays, the weather will not stop you.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big warm-up on the way. Fred and Lauren were talking about the chance for warmer temperatures over the weekend. It looks like we will see temperatures 5-10 degrees above average with highs approaching 70°F by the end of the week. We could stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the upcoming weekend. Overnight lows will also trend warmer. We could be in the upper 40s Thursday morning. Morning temperatures could end up in the 50s over the weekend as cloud cover moves in.

Rain Returns this Weekend: We should remain dry through Friday, but rain chances are possible by the weekend. Our weather models continue to disagree on the timing and placement of our next cold front this weekend. Plan for increasing rain chances as we head into next Sunday and Monday. I’ll introduce a small chance for an isolated shower Saturday with highs near 70°F. Rain chances increase to 40% on Sunday as a cold front pushes closer to the Southeast. We’ll hold on to a rain chance Sunday night into Monday with slightly cooler temperatures starting out next week. A more unsettled weather pattern could evolve as we head into next week.

