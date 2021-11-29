LawCall
ADPH: Omicron variant serves as reminder to get COVID-19 vaccination

Omicron Variant(Source: Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is urging all eligible people to become fully vaccinated, get booster shots, and follow preventive measures including wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

The announcement follows the discovery of the Omicron Covid variant.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, ADPH medical officer, Northern and Northeastern districts, said, “The best way to protect yourself, your children, and your loved ones is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective and provide a robust protection against the original virus and the variants currently in circulation in Alabama.”

No cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in the U.S. or Alabama to date.

ADPH doctors said most hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. All county health departments offer COVID-19 vaccine, but some locations do not have all three brands of vaccine available.

County health departments offer age-eligible vaccine products at no charge to children and adults ages 5 and older. For children and adolescents 5 through 17 years of age, please check vaccines.gov or contact the vaccine provider to see if the Pfizer vaccine is offered before scheduling an appointment.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot two months after being vaccinated. For adults who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, boosters are available six months after completion of the primary series.

