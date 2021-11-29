LawCall
35-foot state Christmas tree to be displayed at Capitol

By WBRC Staff and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state Christmas tree was delivered to the Alabama Capitol Monday.

This year’s tree is a 35-foot eastern red cedar grown in Fitzpatrick. The tree will be displayed on the steps of the Alabama Capitol.

The tree will be decorated throughout the week ahead of the annual lighting ceremony on Friday.

