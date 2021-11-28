Woman shot and killed at nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed at a night club early Sunday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police said at approximately 3:30 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North after hearing gunshots fired. Shot Spotter also alerted officers that over 10 rounds were fired in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, Sills, lying unresponsive on the ground near the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced her deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have stemmed from a verbal argument that transpired earlier between the victim and an unknown suspect(s).

Currently, there is no one in custody.

Police said if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.