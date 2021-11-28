LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman shot and killed at nightclub

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed at a night club early Sunday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police said at approximately 3:30 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North after hearing gunshots fired. Shot Spotter also alerted officers that over 10 rounds were fired in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, Sills, lying unresponsive on the ground near the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced her deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have stemmed from a verbal argument that transpired earlier between the victim and an unknown suspect(s).

Currently, there is no one in custody.

Police said if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
All lanes closed on I-20/59 West past Allison Bonnett after crash
An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down exit ramp 130A on I-59, also known as dead man’s curve.
Overturned semi truck shuts down exit ramp at Dead Man’s Curve
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches the ball during the game between...
Alabama last ditch effort turns into 4OT win in historic Iron Bowl
JCCEO jobs and money troubles
JCCEO employee speaks out after mass termination
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Another cooldown by Sunday night

Latest News

Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students
Head coach Nick Saban after Iron Bowl win
Head coach Nick Saban after Iron Bowl win
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health...
Omicron variant raising concerns worldwide
Change this caption before publishing
1 dead after shooting in Fairfield