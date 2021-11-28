LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students

Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving(Camille Kohtala)
By Clare Huddleston
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A track and field athlete at the University of Alabama is getting attention online for the kindness she showed to fellow UA students during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Camille Kohtala is a long jumper at UA and she is originally from Maine, but because her family is so far away, she wasn’t able to travel home for Thanksgiving. So, she posted on Facebook that she would host a Thanksgiving meal at her home in Tuscaloosa for any other students who couldn’t travel home for the holiday.

Kohtala says her original post on the “Alabama Student Ticket Exchange” Facebook page got more than 1.2K likes!  She says people from everywhere were offering to donate food or money to buy groceries for the meal.

About 40 students showed up for the meal on Thanksgiving Day and Kohtala says she’s thankful for the new friends she made through this experience.

Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving(Camille Kohtala)
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving(Camille Kohtala)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
All lanes closed on I-20/59 West past Allison Bonnett after crash
An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down exit ramp 130A on I-59, also known as dead man’s curve.
Overturned semi truck shuts down exit ramp at Dead Man’s Curve
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches the ball during the game between...
Alabama last ditch effort turns into 4OT win in historic Iron Bowl
JCCEO jobs and money troubles
JCCEO employee speaks out after mass termination
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Another cooldown by Sunday night

Latest News

Head coach Nick Saban after Iron Bowl win
Head coach Nick Saban after Iron Bowl win
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health...
Omicron variant raising concerns worldwide
Change this caption before publishing
1 dead after shooting in Fairfield
In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl