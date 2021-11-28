LawCall
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina

Jeimy Henrriquez
Jeimy Henrriquez(North Miami Beach PD)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old South Florida girl may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met in an online video game.

North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday that Jeimy Henrriquez left her home on Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Fire Max.

Authorities said they don’t know the name of the person who picked up the girl. She had her book bag and cellphone with her.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, she call her mother, weeping that she was hungry and was far from home. She then hung up. Detectives pinged the phone in North Carolina.

