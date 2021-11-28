Oklahoma University’s Lincoln Riley headed to USC as head coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oklahoma University’s Lincoln Riley is heading west.

According to FOX Sports, he will become the next coach for the USC Trojans.

Riley has been with Oklahoma University for five seasons.

In his years as the head coach of Oklahoma, Riley accumulated a 55-10 record while making three consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff from 2017-2019, including a national championship appearance in 2018.

