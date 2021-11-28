FIRST ALERT: Frost and freeze possible overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunshine is breaking out again across central Alabama as a disturbance that brought light rain south of Birmingham today moves away from our area. The cold front associated with this system is moving through as we speak and will usher in another shot of chilly air overnight -- just in time for heading back to work and school on Monday morning! We have a First Alert for freezing temperatures and the potential for frost early tomorrow; clearing skies and light winds will be a perfect recipe for a cold start to Monday. So, cover up your plants and keep your pets warm again tonight, and put on the warm coat again tomorrow morning.

NEXT BIG THING: Though Monday will still be on the chilly side, our Next Big Thing will be a big warm-up across the Southeast. Monday will feature highs in the 50s, but temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We could still see some frosty spots on Tuesday morning with lows still in the 30s, but past that we won’t have any frost or freeze threat to deal with over the next week or so. Instead, the mild trend will push temperatures comfortably into the 70s by Thursday and Friday! Expect plenty of sunshine through Thursday with some passing clouds at times. Rain also looks to evade us for most of the week as a dry pattern sets up, but we do have a First Alert for a chance of showers back in the forecast as we head toward the weekend. For now, we have rain coverage around 10-20% on Friday, then bump up to 30-40% next Saturday and Sunday. There is a lot of uncertainty on how the weather pattern will evolve come the weekend though, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any changes in the days ahead. Temperatures over the weekend will stay warmer than average -- expect 60s during the afternoons and morning lows near 50.

BEYOND THE 7-DAY: Models have been hinting at a more active pattern taking over, beginning with a chance of rain back in the forecast by next week. We could see a series of disturbances moving through the Southeast early NEXT week that could bring the possibility of storms into Alabama. Since December is part of our secondary severe weather season, we will be watching the trends closely over the next several days. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet weather as we wrap up November and dive headfirst into December AKA the “most wonderful time of the year!”

