FIRST ALERT: A cloudy, cool beginning for the second half of the weekend with warmer days ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clouds continued overspreading much of the area during the early morning hours and with the blanket of clouds temperatures not starting off so cool, especially in West Alabama where cloud cover is the thickest with cooler temperatures in the east.

The clouds will linger through most of the morning but with limited moisture little to any rain is expected with the better chance for a few showers in areas to the south.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for the remainder of the weekend and into the week with a front passing through the region today behind which we will see clearing skies and winds shifting to the northwest. This will help continue the dry weather pattern with a gradual warming trend into the second half of the week.

An area of low pressure will eventually move east and with some moisture return later in the week we will see some increase in rain with the possibility for a few thunderstorms by the end of the week and the beginning of the upcoming weekend.

