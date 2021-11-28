LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: A cloudy, cool beginning for the second half of the weekend with warmer days ahead

first alert
first alert(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clouds continued overspreading much of the area during the early morning hours and with the blanket of clouds temperatures not starting off so cool, especially in West Alabama where cloud cover is the thickest with cooler temperatures in the east.

The clouds will linger through most of the morning but with limited moisture little to any rain is expected with the better chance for a few showers in areas to the south.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for the remainder of the weekend and into the week with a front passing through the region today behind which we will see clearing skies and winds shifting to the northwest. This will help continue the dry weather pattern with a gradual warming trend into the second half of the week.

An area of low pressure will eventually move east and with some moisture return later in the week we will see some increase in rain with the possibility for a few thunderstorms by the end of the week and the beginning of the upcoming weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
All lanes closed on I-20/59 West past Allison Bonnett after crash
An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down exit ramp 130A on I-59, also known as dead man’s curve.
Overturned semi truck shuts down exit ramp at Dead Man’s Curve
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches the ball during the game between...
Alabama last ditch effort turns into 4OT win in historic Iron Bowl
JCCEO jobs and money troubles
JCCEO employee speaks out after mass termination
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Another cooldown by Sunday night

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Another cooldown by Sunday night
first alert
First alert weather 11-27-21
First Alert Weather 9 PM update: 11-26-21
First Alert Weather 9 PM update: 11-26-21
FIRST ALERT for below freezing temperatures overnight
FIRST ALERT for below freezing temperatures overnight