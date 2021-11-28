LawCall
City of Trussville holds tree lighting event

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville got into Christmas spirit Sunday night with their third annual Community Caroling & Tree Lighting Event on the Mall in the heart of Trussville’s historic Cahaba Project neighborhood

“This is such a great way to kick off the Christmas holidays, as well as a time for making memories with family and friends,” said June Mathews, the chamber’s executive director. “And it’s exciting to watch this event grow. Last year’s attendance was noticeably bigger than it was the first year, and we expect even more people to join us for this year’s event.”

Presenting sponsor for the event is First Baptist Church Trussville.

As the tree is lit at 5:45 p.m., 1,000 jingle bells will ring.

