Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime; a first in Iron Bowl history.

TJ Finley and the Tigers offense were held to 159 total yards. Finley finished with 137 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, he was intercepted once.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers strike. Finley hits Kobe Hudson for the 15-yard touchdown to get Auburn on the board first.

The Tigers had the lead 7-0 heading into halftime.

With 11:43 left in the third quarter, Auburn puts three on the board with a 33-yard field goal from Ben Patton.

Auburn had the lead 10-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tide gets on the board when Will Reichard makes the 30-yard field goal with 8:44 left in the game.

With 24 seconds left in the game, Alabama strikes. Bryce Young finds Ja’Corey Brooks in the endzone for the 28-yard touchdown to tie it up 10-10.

For the first time, the Iron Bowl is going into overtime.

The Tide got the ball first. And they strike. Young finds Bolden in the endzone for the six-yard touchdown.

But, the Tigers answer. Finley finds Landen King for the five-yard touchdown to tie it up 17-17.

The game was going into second overtime.

The Tigers and the Tide exchanged field goals, and the Iron Bowl was heading into the third overtime.

In the third overtime, both Auburn and Alabama got the two-point conversion.

The Iron Bowl was heading to into the fourth overtime.

The Tide answered. Young hits John Metchie III for the two-point conversion to win the game.

The Tide won the game 24-22. The James E. Foy, V-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy will stay in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama’s offense finished with 388 total yards. Young ended the night with 317 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Auburn finishes the regular season 6-6

The Tide closes out the regular season 11-1. They will head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. central time next Saturday.

