Unbelievable win for Alabama in historic Iron Bowl

Iron Bowl 2021
Iron Bowl 2021(wbrc)
By Challis Wells
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Auburn, Ala. (WBRC) - What started off as a stale matchup between the number three Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, turned into an all out brawl of Iron Bowl history.

Things turned desperate for Alabama in the second half when they struggled one series after another to put points on the board. A fumbled field goal in the third quarter heighted the frenzy and when the Tide finally put up three, making the score 10-3 Auburn, it hardly help to sooth the wounds. Alabama fumbled one opportunity after another on third and fourth down until finally with 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Bryce Young hail mary’d a pass that found the fingertips of Ja’Corey Brooks in the end zone. it was 10-10 and the Iron Bowl, for the first time ever was headed into overtime.

It took four overtimes to settle the score, but the Bryce Young, John Metchie matchup came through in the final moments to give the Tide a 24-22 win over Auburn.

