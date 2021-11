BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes are closed on Interstate 20/59 West past Allison Bonnet Memorial Drive after a major crash.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at mile marker 116 past exit 115.

Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.