2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer Sunday afternoon

Lt. Christian Clemons says one victim was 60-years-old and the other was 62-years old.
Lt. Christian Clemons says one victim was 60-years-old and the other was 62-years old.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police say two men are dead after a dispute led to a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.

Lt. Christian Clemons says one victim was 60-years-old and the other was 62-years old.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to UAB West where he passed away.

