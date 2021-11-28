2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer Sunday afternoon

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police say two men are dead after a dispute led to a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.

Lt. Christian Clemons says one victim was 60-years-old and the other was 62-years old.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to UAB West where he passed away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.