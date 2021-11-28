LawCall
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Harrison County Sheriff's Office(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on a hunting lease in Hallsville on Saturday.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 911 dispatch began receiving emergency calls stating a hunting accident had occurred involving an 11-year-old female and her father. Further calls stated the father had allegedly accidentally shot his daughter with a high-powered rifle on a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road in Hallsville.

The girl has been identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George.

Sheriff Brandon Fletcher is working with Hallsville ISD Superintendent Martin to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students.

Inclement weather prevented Daisy from being transported via care flight and she was subsequently transported via EMS to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. She was pronounced dead sometime later.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is jointly investigating the incident with a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tyler Owen said no charges have been filed as of Sunday against the father as his office is waiting for more of the investigation to be completed. Owen said if charges are filed, it will be left up to the discretion of the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Another cooldown by Sunday night

