LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

1 dead after shooting in Fairfield

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is dead and a woman is being questioned by sheriff’s deputies after a shooting in Fairfield Saturday night,

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrived at a home in the 600 block of 55th Place in Fairfield around 7:25 to find a 27-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

123movies
google maps embedded map

A woman thought to be responsible for the shooting remained at the scene and was questioned by detectives.

The incident is currently under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Employee drives van into Jack’s in Jefferson County
Shooting investigation off Lloyd Noland Pkwy in Jefferson Co.
26-year-old woman shot in Jefferson County
Shooting at Jefferson Co. apartment complex
Man shot at Jefferson County apartment complex
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
20-year-old Birmingham man killed in domestic argument

Latest News

In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Dead Man's Curve
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down exit ramp at Dead Man’s Curve
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000