LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Study puts Alabama in top 10 for most deadly car wrecks during the holiday season

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Holiday season is underway, and although that comes with a lot of special moments, there’s also a lot more danger on the roads.

Alabama is in the top 10 for most deadly car crashes in the nation, during the holiday season.

Alabama is 9th on the list. That’s according to a new study from HelpAdvisor.com

It shows from 2015-2019, during Christmas to New Years, there were 71 fatal car wrecks in Alabama.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 40 deadly wrecks just on Thanksgiving alone in the same four year period.

“I think we all need a kind of subtle, or not so subtle reminder this time of year, to slow down, watch what you’re doing, be careful around the holidays,” Christian Worstell said.

Christian Worstell is the author of the study.

He says of the 71 deadly wrecks in Alabama, 38% of them were caused by drunk driving.

“I think it’s just importance to have that awareness around holiday, you have to figure that people are drinking more alcohol at that time, you’re driving at night a lot during that time,” he explained.

One driver we talked to in Huntsville Friday says he always practices defensive driving on the road.

“I think I learned early on that you should watch where you’re going. Make sure you’re seen as well as seeing who’s coming at you so I am defensive all the time,” Jeffrey Robinson said.

His hope for others on the road this season..

“I would hope that they take precautions to keep themselves safe as well as others who they encounter.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Employee drives van into Jack’s in Jefferson County
Shooting investigation off Lloyd Noland Pkwy in Jefferson Co.
26-year-old woman shot in Jefferson County
Shooting at Jefferson Co. apartment complex
Man shot at Jefferson County apartment complex
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
20-year-old Birmingham man killed in domestic argument

Latest News

In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Dead Man's Curve
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down exit ramp at Dead Man’s Curve
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Auburn honors Cecil Hurt, Meredith Jenkins, and Charles Hollis