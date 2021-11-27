LawCall
Iron Bowl update: Auburn ahead at the half

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin SOURCE: Auburn Athletics
By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn enters the locker rooms at the half with a 7-0 lead over the Crimson Tide.

It was a defensive battle in the first half. Both teams combining for nine sacks. The Tigers with five on Bryce Young. Alabama with four on TJ Finley.

The difference came late in the second when Finley connected with Kobe Hudson for six!

Alabama will be without their leading receiver, Jameson Williams in the second half, after the junior was ejected for targeting.

The targeting call came on a punt return when Williams hit Ja’Varrius Johnson near the sideline.

Second half is about to get underway. We will have highlights on air at 10.

