FIRST ALERT: Freezing temps area wide but more sunshine and warmer temps by afternoon

First alert
First alert(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Early morning lows dropping well below freezing but temperatures will begin to moderate as we go through the morning as southwesterly winds bring in a warmer air mass with afternoon temperatures again climbing to around 60.

We will see a few more clouds through the afternoon as a disturbance rotates from west to east across the region but any rain chances will likely be limited to areas farther south. The clouds will persist through the overnight and early morning hours Sunday with clearing skies returning later in the day.

Beyond the weekend, a cool dry air mass will continue across the region with gradually moderating temperatures through much of next week with our next rain chances holding off until Friday.

