Auburn honors Cecil Hurt, Meredith Jenkins, and Charles Hollis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kirk Sampson of Auburn University made a Twitter post remembering and honoring sports broadcaster and editors that have passed away.

In Sampson’s tweet, he posted photos of Meredith Jenkins, Charles Hollis, and Cecil Hurt, who was pronounced dead earlier this week.

Honoring two legends that played vital roles in telling the story of college football in our state.



RIP Cecil Hurt and Charles Hollis 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zk2dWy2yFp — Kirk Sampson (@AuburnSID) November 27, 2021

