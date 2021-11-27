Auburn honors Cecil Hurt, Meredith Jenkins, and Charles Hollis
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kirk Sampson of Auburn University made a Twitter post remembering and honoring sports broadcaster and editors that have passed away.
In Sampson’s tweet, he posted photos of Meredith Jenkins, Charles Hollis, and Cecil Hurt, who was pronounced dead earlier this week.
