LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama, Auburn fans campout ahead of the Iron Bowl

RVs surround Auburn University's campus ahead of the Iron Bowl.
RVs surround Auburn University's campus ahead of the Iron Bowl.(WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Campers are outside Jordan-Hare Stadium and scattered around Auburn’s campus less than 24 hours before the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Auburn Tigers in the 86th Iron Bowl.

“We like to get here early - watch everybody come in,” tailgater Steve Fullenwider said. That’s why his family is out on the Plains a day before the annual rivalry.

“I feel like Fridays are more fun even than Saturday sometimes,” he said. “You’re so caught up in the game on Saturday that on Friday, you come out, you enjoy people coming and get to meet people.”

It is the buildup before the big game, when everyone is in a good mood.

“You never know how it’s going to go after, so you might as well have the fun before,” Brent Fullenwider added.

Many are prepared for the cold night ahead. Some folks lit fires.

Tide and Tiger fans alike are camping out in anticipation for kick off.

Some of the early tailgaters come from divided families, those rooting for opposing teams.

“War Eagle,” Bella Yoder said before her brother Bauer Yoder chipped in with a “Roll Tide, all the way.”

While the siblings have their differences, they are both enjoying a little bonding time.

“Personally, I come out here because I like to see my family,” Bauer Yoder said.

“We get to be as a family,” Bella Yoder said. “We’ll see all of our family and cousins and stuff.”

While the siblings disagree on who they support, they are making the most of their tailgate together.

The Iron Bowl is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Employee drives van into Jack’s in Jefferson County
House fire investigation on Frisco St. in Birmingham
Birmingham family’s home burns on Thanksgiving
Shooting investigation off Lloyd Noland Pkwy in Jefferson Co.
26-year-old woman shot in Jefferson County
UA Million Dollar Marching band
University of Alabama Million Dollar band excited to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

JCCEO stops applications for heat assistance program
JCCEO stops applications for heat assistance program
Man arrested after police say explosives found in car on I-65
Man arrested after police say explosives found in car on I-65
Calera Police: Man facing multiple charges after suspected improvised explosive devices found...
Calera Police: Man facing multiple charges after suspected improvised explosive devices found in vehicle on I-65
University of Alabama creates memorial scholarship to honor Cecil Hurt
University of Alabama creates memorial scholarship to honor Cecil Hurt
Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega Co.
Wildfires in Talladega more than 90% contained; Cheaha State Park reopens