Vehicle crashes into Jack’s in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A vehicle slammed into the Jack’s on Pinson Boulevard in Jefferson County Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. This is in the Pinson area.

The driver’s husband said she is OK, just shaken up. We have not been told anyone else was injured.

Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area (WBRC)

We do not know how it happened.

We are working to get more information.

