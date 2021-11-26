LawCall
University of Alabama creates memorial scholarship to honor Cecil Hurt

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has created a memorial scholarship to honor late Tuscaloosa News writer Cecil Hurt.

Cecil passed away on Tuesday at the age of 62. Hurt had been with the Tuscaloosa News since 1982.

Donations to the Cecil Hurt Memorial Fund will be decided by Cecil’s family and friends.

To donate, click here.

