UAB defeats UTEP 42-25 in final game of regular season

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday marked Senior Day for 20 Blazers playing their final home game wearing green and gold, and UAB sent them off in style.

The Blazers won their final game of the regular season, defeating UTEP at Protective Stadium, 42-25.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins threw for two touchdowns on the day, while running back Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for three touchdowns as well.

After trailing by three at the half, the Blazers outscored the Miners 28-8 in the second half.

UAB improves to 8-4. They will wait to see who they face in their bowl game next Sunday.

