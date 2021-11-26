UAB concludes regular season against UTEP at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team concludes the regular season Friday, November 26, at home against UTEP.

Kickoff at Protective Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Blazers and Miners both enter the game with overall records of 7-4. UAB is 5-2 in league play.

This one is for the seniors...Let's send them out in style.#WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/r9QARyLhE4 — UAB Football 🏆 (@UAB_FB) November 26, 2021

Friday also marks Senior Day for 20 Blazers who are playing their final home game wearing the green and gold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.