UAB concludes regular season against UTEP at home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team concludes the regular season Friday, November 26, at home against UTEP.

Kickoff at Protective Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Blazers and Miners both enter the game with overall records of 7-4. UAB is 5-2 in league play.

Friday also marks Senior Day for 20 Blazers who are playing their final home game wearing the green and gold.

