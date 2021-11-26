LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UA student makes Rhodes Scholar history

UA Student makes Rhodes Scholar history
UA Student makes Rhodes Scholar history(University of Alabama)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama student received high honors on Friday.

21-year-old Nick Hayes is now a Rhodes Scholar. Hayes is an honors student majoring in German and mathematics. Hayes will begin his studies as a Rhodes Scholar in Oxford, England, beginning October of 2022. Hayes was selected on his academic achievements and leadership qualities.

”It is truly an incredible honor and very, very surprised to be selected, and by the time you get to the final stage along side with some of the most impressive college students and to be selected is truly an honor,” said Hayes.

Hayes became the 16th UA student to receive a Rhodes scholarship in the history of the University of Alabama and one of 32 Americans to be selected for the honor.

A hearty congratulations from us to Nick Hayes!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Employee drives van into Jack’s in Jefferson County
House fire investigation on Frisco St. in Birmingham
Birmingham family’s home burns on Thanksgiving
UA Million Dollar Marching band
University of Alabama Million Dollar band excited to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Shooting investigation off Lloyd Noland Pkwy in Jefferson Co.
26-year-old woman shot in Jefferson County

Latest News

v
UAB concludes regular season against UTEP at home
Tuscaloosa Christmas parade preps.
Security changes on the way for West Ala. Christmas parade
Calera Police: Man facing multiple charges after suspected improvised explosive devices found in vehicle on I-65
16 year old killed in accident in Marengo County