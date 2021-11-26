UA student makes Rhodes Scholar history

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama student received high honors on Friday.

21-year-old Nick Hayes is now a Rhodes Scholar. Hayes is an honors student majoring in German and mathematics. Hayes will begin his studies as a Rhodes Scholar in Oxford, England, beginning October of 2022. Hayes was selected on his academic achievements and leadership qualities.

”It is truly an incredible honor and very, very surprised to be selected, and by the time you get to the final stage along side with some of the most impressive college students and to be selected is truly an honor,” said Hayes.

Hayes became the 16th UA student to receive a Rhodes scholarship in the history of the University of Alabama and one of 32 Americans to be selected for the honor.

A hearty congratulations from us to Nick Hayes!

