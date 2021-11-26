Traffic lights knocked down during accident in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the traffic lights on Highway 11 in Trussville in front of The Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm shopping center were knocked down during a wreck Friday morning.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection by Jim ‘N Nicks restaurant.

Trussville Police officers will be directing traffic Friday. Lt. Clint Riner said road maintenance has been notified so hopefully the repairs will be completed quickly.

Traffic lights knocked down on Highway 11 in Trussville (Margie Gunter)

