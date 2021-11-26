Tradition continues with the Regions Center Christmas lighting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Birmingham’s greatest holiday traditions begins Friday night.

The annual holiday lighting at the Regions Center starts at dusk.

This is the 42nd year of the tradition. The Regions Center will have Christmas trees, a giant wreath and a huge stocking.

Regions shared video of how the magic happens and shots from inside and outside the Center.

“It’s a real honor for Regions to be a part of the Birmingham-Magic City skyline. And let me tell you, when people come to Birmingham and they see that, they know it’s Christmas in Birmingham,” said Michael Bianca with Regions Bank Corporate Real Estate.

