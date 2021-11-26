26-year-old woman shot in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Fairfield area.

Around 4:53 a.m. Friday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of Lloyd Noland Parkway in Fairfield on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies located a 26-year-old female who had been shot. Deputies said her injuries are serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.

During the investigation, deputies learned the female had dropped someone off at a hotel in Fairfield. After she left the location, she said a vehicle began following her. As she was driving on the on-ramp to I-59 North, deputies said someone inside the vehicle that was following her began firing shots at her vehicle.

The victim then exited the interstate and drove to the location on Lloyd Noland Parkway where she called for help. She was taken to UAB Hospital.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are currently conducting an investigation into the shooting and are asking if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

A white car was towed from the scene on Lloyd Nolan Parkway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.