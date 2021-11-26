Security changes on the way for West Ala. Christmas parade

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just a few days removed from that unspeakable tragedy in Wisconsin, in which a driver plowed through a Christmas parade. Six people were killed and more than 40 were injured. The horror didn’t go unnoticed by Tuscaloosa Police.

The Christmas parade in Tuscaloosa is just around the corner, set for Monday, Dec. 6.

“This is a fun event for the family, kids enjoy it. And therein lies the goal for Tuscaloosa Police - keep it fun, and keep it safe as possible,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

Because of what happened some 900 miles away in Wisconsin, additional barriers are going up in strategic places along the route, and there will be more officers mingled in as well.

“We have a security plan in place, and I don’t want to say what they are. It will be safer, and we’re very excited and we’re going to do everything we can to have a safe environment,” said Blankley.

And don’t forget - it is illegal to throw candy or anything else from floats and cars during the Christmas parade. We don’t want a repeat of what happened during another parade some 15 years ago. In 2006, a 7-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was injured by an 18-wheeler in the Alabama homecoming parade.

“We don’t want anybody to throw candy, and don’t want to attract anything like that,” Blankley said.

Tuscaloosa Christmas parade preps. (Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

Everyone loves a parade, the kinds that are safe and free from harm.

The parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

