One person killed in Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Fire and Rescue confirmed one person was killed in a fire on Wednesday, November 24.

It happened after 8:00 a.m. on Hyde Lane.

Firefighters said when they arrived they saw a single family, double-wide mobile home with heavy flames showing.

Crews made entry and started fighting the fire.

They said during fire-ground operations they found one victim inside who had died.

The State Fire Marshal, Talladega County Coroner and Talladega Police Investigations were notified. The Fire Chief was also notified. Crews finished conducting overhaul to extinguish hot spots and the scene was turned over to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Talladega Fire Marshal’s Office.

Talladega Fire and Rescue said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends.”

