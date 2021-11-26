Man shot at Jefferson County apartment complex
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are looking for the person who shot a man at an apartment complex Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 at the Lory at Hoover off Lorna Road just outside Hoover city limits.
A detective confirmed to WBRC that one man was shot and he is in surgery.
No word yet on his condition or a motive for the shooting.
