Man shot at Jefferson County apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are looking for the person who shot a man at an apartment complex Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 at the Lory at Hoover off Lorna Road just outside Hoover city limits.

A detective confirmed to WBRC that one man was shot and he is in surgery.

No word yet on his condition or a motive for the shooting.

