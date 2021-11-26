FIRST ALERT: Breezy and chilly Black Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It’s going to be a cold day for those going out shopping on this Black Friday. The good news is that the rain has moved out of the area. The bad news is that the cold air is moving in. Temperatures this morning are falling from the 40s into the 30s. The cold spots are in northwest Alabama where it as dropped into the low to mid 30s as of 5 AM. It’s a little warmer farther southeast. Winds are picking up from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The breezy conditions will continue this morning and into the early afternoon hours, but I do think the winds will calm down late this evening and tonight. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama this morning. The cold front is well to our south and the rain is out of here. Cloud cover should decrease this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are going to remain chilly today. Highs could struggle to climb near 50°F. When you factor in the wind, it will likely feel like it is in the 40s this afternoon. If you are attending the UAB game at 1 PM, grab the sunglasses and dress warmly. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 40s and cool into the mid 40s by the end of the game.

Freezing Temperatures Possible Tonight: I would prepare to cover up your plants and bring your pets inside tonight. With light winds and a clear sky, temperatures should quickly drop this evening and tonight. We could easily drop into the upper 30s by 7 PM this evening. By tomorrow morning, many locations could cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Good news is that the wind won’t be an issue tomorrow morning.

Increasing Clouds Saturday: A weak disturbance will try to develop in parts of Texas and Louisiana over the weekend. We will likely start out Saturday morning sunny. Upper-level clouds will try to move into our area Saturday afternoon and evening. Plan for increasing cloud cover Saturday, but we will remain dry. Temperatures will also end up warmer with highs in the upper 50s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. I think we will end up mostly cloudy going into Saturday night and Sunday morning. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will likely end up cooler in east Alabama Sunday morning.

Iron Bowl Forecast: The weather for the Iron Bowl is looking nice going into Saturday afternoon. The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers at 2:30 PM. Plan for kickoff temperatures to start in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover will likely increase giving way to a mostly cloudy sky by the end of the game. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s by the end of the game. Dress warmly and have a great time!

Sunday Forecast: We should start out Sunday morning partly sunny and cool. We will watch a weak disturbance that could trigger showers in parts of southern Mississippi, Louisiana, and the Florida Panhandle Sunday morning. I think it will be too dry to support rain in our area, but it will be something to watch. I think we’ll start out partly sunny Sunday morning with decreasing clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Sunday afternoon are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big warm-up expected next week! A weak cold front will move through our area Sunday that will drop our temperatures into the low to mid 30s Monday morning. Monday will be our coolest day of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine next week with temperatures climbing above average. We could end up in the low to mid 60s next Tuesday. There’s a chance we could end next week with highs flirting near 70°F! Overnight lows will also trend warmer. We’ll start in the 30s Monday and Tuesday morning, but we’ll likely see lows in the 40s and 50s by the second half of next week.

Next Rain Chance: The next seven days are looking dry. Models are hinting a strong cold front could develop and move through Central Alabama next weekend. The European model has the arrival of the front next Friday into Saturday. The GFS is slower and shows an arrival by next Saturday and Sunday. Timing will make a huge difference on when we’ll see rain and cooler temperatures. Both hint that behind this front it could get very cold. It will be something to watch, but plan for plenty of changes in the long-term forecast over the next couple of days. Hopefully, we’ll have a better handle on this system by early next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

Twitter: @mattdanielwx

Facebook.com/mattdanielwbrc

mdaniel@wbrc.com

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.