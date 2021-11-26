Every Angel for Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham adopted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham announced that all Angels through the WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree have been adopted.

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is asking for all gifts for the adopted Angels to be returned by December 6th. If you were not able to adopt an angel, you can also adopt a “Forgotten Angel” from the Outlet Shops of Grand River and the Riverchase Galleria. A forgotten angel represents a child who was adopted , but their gifts were not returned in time for Christmas.

You can also adopt a “Forgotten Angel” during the “Stuff the Bus” promotion at Chick-Fil-A in Gardendale from November 26th through November 29th, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and at the Chick-Fil-A in Eastwood Village from November 30th until December 2nd, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

