Dozens stand in lines this Thanksgiving for Black Friday deals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Black Friday shoppers are lining up outside stores, trying to get the best deals.

“I’ve been out here since about 12:15,″ shopper Jennifer Brown said. “Standing in line for a PlayStation 5 for my son’s graduation from college.”

But, she said since it’s a gift for her son, she doesn’t mind spending her Thanksgiving holiday in line.

“We have been waiting for a year for this system,” Brown said. “It’s for my son, so it is worth it. I would have stood here all night if I had to.”

Because of supply chain issues, PlayStation and Xboxes are hot items this year and local stores don’t have enough for everyone in line.

“21 PlayStation 5′s and then there is even less than that of the Xbox series X,” Brown said. “They are sold out already, if you don’t have one of these papers, you are not getting in.”

Some shoppers said they had no other choice but to wait in line, because they couldn’t find it online.

“I got here around 2:30,” shopper Aman Lalani said. “I’ve tried to get them online and it just sells out instantly, so might as well try in person.”

But, shoppers said they are thankful the store opened on 5:00 p.m. this year instead of 7:00 a.m. like last year, because now they don’t have to wait in line overnight and can still celebrate with their families.

“My daughter is at home cooking right now, so we are going to eat when we leave,” Brown said.

“I’ m so excited,” Lalani said. “I’m ready to go home, plug it in, and start playing.”

Officials with the Alabama Retail Association suggest getting some of your holiday shopping done early. Because of supply chain issues, you may not be able to find what is on your list come mid-December, but for those last minute shoppers, there will be another round of big sales the weekend before the holiday.

